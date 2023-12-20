Officers respond to southwest Topeka location on narcotics-related investigation

Police were on the scene of a narcotics-related investigation Wednesday morning in the 6200...
Police were on the scene of a narcotics-related investigation Wednesday morning in the 6200 block of S.W. 26th Street in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were on the scene of a narcotics-related investigation Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.

Units from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 6200 block of S.W. 26th Street.

Police told 13 NEWS at the scene that the activity was related to an ongoing narcotics-related investigation.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was arrested.

Among units responding to the scene was the Topeka Police Department’s response vehicle.

A portion of S.W. 25th Street west of Wanamaker Road was closed for a brief period while crews responded to the scene.

The street was reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

