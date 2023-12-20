Officers respond to southwest Topeka location on narcotics-related investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were on the scene of a narcotics-related investigation Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.

Units from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 6200 block of S.W. 26th Street.

Police told 13 NEWS at the scene that the activity was related to an ongoing narcotics-related investigation.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was arrested.

Among units responding to the scene was the Topeka Police Department’s response vehicle.

A portion of S.W. 25th Street west of Wanamaker Road was closed for a brief period while crews responded to the scene.

The street was reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

