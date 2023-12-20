New Hays VA clinic promises to reach the needs of more veterans

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A new facility in Hays promises to reach the needs of more veterans in the area with a new outpatient clinic that recently opened.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20, that a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic has opened in Hays.

“Access to critical and sufficient healthcare should not be difficult, especially for veterans,” said Sen. Moran. “The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has put a tremendous amount of effort into creating an accessible and newer CBOC so that veterans across the state can receive the care they need.”

Moran, ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said the CBOC was moved to just north of I-70 to increase access to care for veterans in northwest Kansas. The new facility includes three more exam rooms, increased space, up-to-date telecommunication digital security requirements and a room just for group therapy and mental health needs.

“The CBOC in Hays was first opened in September 1999 and has served Veterans continuously since,” said the Dole VA Medical Center. “In the summer of 2022, it was announced the facility would move to its new location to provide more space for additional services as well as easier access to those traveling from outside the area.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.