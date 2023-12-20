Neodesha boat manufacturer to pay $134K for hazardous waste violations

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $134,000 in civil penalties will be paid by a boat manufacturing company for violations of hazardous waste processes at its Neodesha plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that on Tuesday, Dec. 19, Cobalt Boats LLC agreed to pay $133,780 in civil penalties to resolve allegations of violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The EPA alleged that the company generates large amounts of hazardous waste at its Neodesha manufacturing facility and failed to comply with regulations meant to prevent the release of hazardous waste. This includes:

Failure to maintain and operate the facility to minimize the chances of fire, explosions or unplanned releases of hazardous waste

Failure to monitor pumps and valves to detect potential leaks of hazardous waste

Failure to maintain required records

Storage of potentially incompatible hazardous wastes

“This settlement demonstrates EPA’s commitment to protect communities from releases of hazardous waste,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The Agency is also committed to leveling the playing field for companies that comply with federal law.”

The Agency noted that it found the alleged violations during a February 2022 inspection. In response to its findings, Cobalt took the necessary steps to return to compliance immediately.

