Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs concerns Kansas vets about holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We love our precious pups and would do anything for them. Unfortunately, that might mean finding alternate options as you travel this holiday season.

Cases of the mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has not yet been reported in Kansas, but has been confirmed in dogs in several states. One of those being right next door to us in Colorado.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Burlingame Road Animal Hospital, Cindy Wolfe, said it is best to keep your dog at home with a sitter or at a trusted friend or family members home.

“If you’re going somewhere unknown — that would be the scariest thing because we don’t know the kennel you’re going to, we don’t know if it’s reputable, and we don’t know what they’ve had for sickness in the past,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said if it is necessary and your dog is traveling with you, stay on the lookout for any uncommon symptoms and keep them as isolated as possible from other dogs.

“A runny nose, sneeze, cough — if they’re acting oddly or laying around more than usual,” said Wolfe. “We’re encouraging people to not be as eager to meet up with dogs on the street that you don’t know. Disinfect toys, food bowls - things that dogs would share that you don’t know. We’re just taking the general precautions.”

Wolfe said that while there isn’t much known about the illness, there is one thing she’s certain of to help prevent your pooch from getting sick.

“One of the most important things is that you get your vaccines ahead of time. You don’t want to get a vaccine the day you show up at a kennel because it’s not going to protect. You need to be going a couple weeks ahead, at least, if not a month or so to get your vaccines updated so that your dog has more immunity when it shows up.”

If your dog starts to show signs of any type of illness, it is best to get them to the vet as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.