Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased

FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van(Smith, Angela L. | Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man at the center of a now-canceled statewide Silver Alert is believed to have been found deceased inside his van in Kansas City, Mo.

The Lawrence Police Department says it was notified on Tuesday evening, Dec. 19, that missing 73-year-old Jerry Adams’ vehicle had been found in Kansas City, Mo. A deceased individual was also found inside the van.

While the man inside has not been positively identified, investigators said they believe it to be Adams. There has been no sign the death is linked to a homicide, however, investigators await a coroner’s report to decide the cause of death.

LKPD said it will work closely with its KCPD counterparts to investigate the case.

“We want to again offer our thanks to the public for their assistance, and our sincere condolences to Mr. Adams’ family,” an LKPD spokesperson said.

Adams was reported missing on Tuesday after he had not been heard from since Dec. 11. His 2002 Chevrolet full-size van had been seen leaving Lawrence around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 11.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, however, it was canceled later that night after Adams’ vehicle was found.

