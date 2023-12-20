Lyndon’s Kaedin Massey inks with Kansas State

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday marked National Signing Day and Lyndon’s very own Kaedin Massey is officially headed to Manhattan.

Massey won the state championship in 8-man DI this year and the first in school history. The 4-star athlete was a monster literally and figuratively during his time as a Tiger and now he beefs up with the ‘Cats with a new revamped offensive line.

He held offers from many Power 5 schools and was named the Sports in Kansas Offensive Lineman of the Year for small classes.

He says he’s ready to pound the stone.

”The connections I made with the people whether it was the coaches or the current players, like Callen (Barta) said the recruits, I felt like I had a better connection with those guys, person to person than I did with other schools and that really made it an easier decision,” Massey said. “It was really special to have the group of people we had to show up here and it really meant a lot that I continue to get this support from my community and I can’t wait to go up to Manhattan and ball out.”

Massey is also a state heavy weight champion for the clean and also an all-state performer in discus and shotput.

