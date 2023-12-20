Lawsuit against Dodge City over unfair voting system set to move forward

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal lawsuit against Dodge City that claims unfair voting systems create a barrier for Latine candidates in the city is set to move forward.

The ACLU of Kansas recently announced that a federal court has denied the City of Dodge City’s motion for summary judgment in a suit that challenges its at-large voting system. The case will now go to trial on Feb. 24, 2024, in Wichita.

The organization noted that the case centers on the city’s at-large election system for the city commission. Dodge City, which is in Ford Co. in southwest Kansas, is not divided into multiple voting districts. Members of the commission are elected “at-large” which means they are chosen by voters from across the entire city.

The ACLU claims this system illegally dilutes the vote of Latine residents.

“Dodge City’s at-large voting system is contrary to federal law and works to dilute the political voices of its large Latine community,” said the plaintiffs’ legal team. “We are gratified the court has seen the significance of Dodge City’s maintenance of this unlawful scheme, and that our clients will have a chance to have their voices heard in court – an opportunity they have not had as voters.”

The organization indicated that the suit, Coca v. City of Dodge City, was filed in December 2022 against the city and its Commissioners. It alleges violations of Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment Equal Protection Clause.

The ACLU noted that Latine residents make up about 65% of Dodge City’s total population, 59% of its voting-age population and 46% of its citizen voting-age population. Despite quick growth, the Latine population is underrepresented on the commission as the city’s white population has largely voted as a block against the candidates.

The organization said expert analysis of elections between 2014 and 2022 that were provided to the court found clear evidence that Hispanic-preferred candidates receive exponentially more support in heavily Hispanic districts but perform poorly in heavily white districts, which typically costs them elections.

Historically, the ACLU said at-large voting districts worked to reinforce suppression of racial minorities and the working class across the nation. Their impacts are still seen in present-day inequalities in income and poverty, educational attainment, housing, health indicators and other socio-demographic measures.

To read the court’s full order, click HERE.

