KU sells out bowl-game ticket allotment for 2nd straight year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A resurgent program is gearing up for its second consecutive bowl game following a postseason drought that lasted more than a decade. With football at the University of Kansas back to competing at a high level and expectations rising, fans are responding.

Wednesday, KU Athletics announced that for the second straight year, the university’s ticket allotment for the Jayhawks’ bowl game has sold out. Last season, there was a sense that KU was happy to play beyond the regular season. This season brought higher expectations and saw the Jayhawks overcome adversity with injuries to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record, a two-game improvement from last season’s breakthrough.

The Jayhawks take the field next Tuesday, Dec. 26, against UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. While KU’s ticket allotment was sold out, fans still looking to purchase bowl game tickets can do so here.

For those opting to watch the game on TV, kickoff is at 9 p.m. Dec. 26 on ESPN.

