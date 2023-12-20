Kansas business owner pleads guilty to illegally supplying Russia with avionics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence business owner has pleaded guilty to illegally supplying Russia with avionics equipment despite tightened export controls.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that Cyril G. Buyanovsky, 60, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to his role in a years-long conspiracy to bypass national export laws as he filed false export forms with the U.S. government.

“Buyanovsky admitted to a long-running scheme to smuggle sophisticated U.S. avionics equipment to Russia, doubling down to hide his actions after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Today’s guilty plea demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to cut off Moscow from the means to fuel its military and hold those enabling it accountable in a court of law.”

Court records indicated that Buyanovsky continued to sell and export sophisticated and controlled avionics equipment to Russia without the required licenses from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce - even after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“The rejection of tyranny and the protection of democracy are among the foundational principles of the United States of America. Our country continues to hold steadfastly to these ideals,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher for the District of Kansas. “After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government imposed export controls and sanctions to prevent the weaponization of U.S. manufactured technology against Ukraine in a conflict intended to usurp its right to sovereignty within its borders. As long as there are people who value greed and profit over freedom and justice, the U.S. Department of Justice will remain vigilant and investigate and prosecute these crimes.”

Court documents noted that as part of the plea, Buyanovsky admitted that between 2020 and March 2023, he conspired with others, including co-defendant and former KanRus vice president Douglas E. Robertson, 56, of Olathe, to smuggle avionics equipment to end users in Russia, as well as Russian end users in other foreign countries. He filed false export forms and failed to file the required export forms with the U.S. government to do so. He and his conspirators lied about the exports’ value, end users and end destinations.

“Buyanovsky’s guilty plea serves as a reminder to those who defy U.S. law to support Russia’s aggression – know you will be held accountable for your actions,” said Executive Assistant Director Larissa Knapp of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “The FBI, along with our partners, works diligently to identify and prevent illegal transfers of sophisticated equipment to hostile nations and will pursue those who support such smuggling operations.”

Further, the Department of Justice said Buyanovsky admitted that on at least one occasion in 2021, he and Robertson smuggled a repaired Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. They removed the FSB sticker from the device before they sent the device to a U.S. company to be repaired and then reattached the sticker before it was shipped back to Russia.

“The diversion of controlled U.S.-origin goods and falsification of end-user information for use by Russian end users will be vigorously investigated,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tambrini of the Department of Commerce’s Office of Export Enforcement Chicago Field Office. “Individuals will be pursued and prosecuted wherever they are located.”

Court records indicated that Buyanovsky also admitted that after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and the U.S. government tightened export controls concerning the country, he and Robertson continued to purchase and export avionics equipment to those in Russia. They took various steps to hide the illegal activity, including lying to suppliers about the intended end users, shipping through companies in Armenia, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus and more.

In addition to his guilty plea, the DOJ said Buyanovsky consented to the forfeiture of more than $450,000 in avionics equipment and accessories and a $50,000 personal forfeiture judgment. Among forfeited equipment was a pallet of avionics devices that had been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection the day before Buyanovsky and Robertson were arrested.

On Dec. 7, as a result of the investigation, the agency said the Department of Commerce added many of those involved with Buyanovsky’s illegal export scheme to its Entity List, which imposes specific license requirements on all listed individuals and entities.

As a result of Tuesday’s plea, the DOJ said Buynaovsky faces a maximum of 25 years in prison - 5 years for the conspiracy county and 20 for the money laundering count. A sentencing hearing has been set for March 21, 2024.

