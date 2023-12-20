K-State’s DT Uso Seumalo to return for fifth year
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Maunaloa, Hawai’i native beefs up the the Wildcats front for 2024.
One more year left, why not spend it at the best school in the Big 12🤘🏽 Excited for year 5!!! Go Cats!!!💜🤍 #EMAW pic.twitter.com/Ysyud2PJRq— Uso Seumalo (@VSeumalo) December 20, 2023
Seumalo played in 11 games, recording 18 total tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defended.
