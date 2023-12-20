K-State’s DT Uso Seumalo to return for fifth year

Kansas State defensive tackle Uso Seumalo (99) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
Kansas State defensive tackle Uso Seumalo (99) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Maunaloa, Hawai’i native beefs up the the Wildcats front for 2024.

Seumalo played in 11 games, recording 18 total tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Kansas State safety Kobe Savage (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023...
Former K-State safety commits to Oregon
Washburn women's basketball head coach Lora Westling
Washburn basketball sweeps Northeastern State
Washburn women's basketball head coach Lora Westling
Washburn basketball sweeps Northeastern State
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) reacts after hitting a two-run home run...
Hunter Renfroe and Kansas City Royals finalize $13 million, 2-year contract