K-State researchers lower gluten content, maintain dough quality in wheat bread

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University researchers have recently discovered ways to keep those with gluten allergies safer.

Researchers have reported a breakthrough in developing wheat-based foods that contain lower amounts of gluten, a discovery that may lessen the adverse effects for those with celiac or other autoimmune diseases.

“With this knowledge and in the future we hope that we could develop varieties that will be safer to people who have celiac disease or those who have minor allergenic reactions to it,” said Eduard Akhunov, University Distinguished Professor in K-State’s Department of Plant Pathology and director of the Wheat Genetics Resource Center.

Scientists from K-State’s Wheat Genetics Resource Center and the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service -- in partnership with Kansas Wheat -- successfully used a gene editing technique known as CRISPR-Cas9 to reduce the presence of two types of gluten-coding genes called gliadins that are known to be abundant in immunoreactive peptides – the amino acid building blocks that form proteins. Akhunov leads a group of scientists applying advanced methods of genomics, genetics, and genome editing to improve wheat.

“Conduct this quite important experiment where we selected genes that in gluten encoding genes that make wheat gluten toxic to some people allergenic to some people and then use genome editing technology to remove genes that are causing this response,” said Akhunov.

Gluten is a protein often found in wheat, barley, and rye. When people with celiac disease eat gluten, their body mounts an immune response that attacks the small intestine and the small, fingerlike projections known as villi that help the body absorb nutrients properly. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, celiac disease affects 1 in 100 people worldwide, but only about 30% are properly diagnosed.

Akhunov said gluten likely will never be completely removed from wheat since it is important for bread-making but it can be detected more effectively now. The very nature of scientific study and wheat breeding means varieties with reduced gluten content may not be available to consumers for many years.

“We learn much more about how we could improve wheat and specifically improve its end-use qualities and make it safer for consumption and in the future I believe we’ll be seeing more of new enlights coming aligned that will be safer and healthier for people,” said Akhunov.

Akhunov added that even though reduced levels of gluten achieved in this study won’t make wheat immediately safe for those with severe levels of celiac disease, “it is important to step forward.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.