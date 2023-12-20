Junction City proposes flat rate for EMS services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City leaders discussed options Tuesday night to recoup expenses they say Geary County owes for the city’s ambulance services.

The Commissions for Junction City and Geary County are in a dispute over payment for the city’s EMS services. The Junction City Commission has considered measures as far as cutting ambulance services to the county, though general opposition to depriving people of emergency services has them in a bind.

Junction City Commissioner Jeff Underhill proposed a counteroffer to the county’s latest proposal. Underhill proposed a flat rate for services in 2024 and a February 16th deadline for the county to pay its entire 2023 bill, at which time the city will revisit how to move forward.

“We’re agreeing to continue to provide the service,” Underhill said. “The ball is in their court. If they want service, they have to agree to pay for it. That’s where we’re at.”

The Commission approved the motion.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.