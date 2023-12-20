Gov. Kelly announces three appointments, four reappointments to state boards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced three appointments and four reappointments to state boards and commissions.

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor shared an appointment to the State Board of Examiners in Optometry.

The purpose of this board is to administer and enforce the provisions of Kansas Optometry Law so that the highest quality eye care is provided to Kansans.

Dr. Gary Beaver, Independence, was appointed to the State Board of Examiners in Optometry.

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated an appointment to the Elevator Safety Advisory Board.

The purpose of this board is to advise the state fire marshal and make recommendations regarding rules and regulations necessary to implement and enforce the provisions of this act. The board will annually review any rules and regulations adopted by the state fire marshal pursuant to this act.

Jake Poteete, Topeka, was appointed to the Elevator Safety Advisory Board.

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, Gov. Kelly reappointed four people to the State Building Advisory Commission.

The State Building Advisory Commission evaluates and selects a short list of firms to be interviewed by user agencies for capital improvement projects.

Gov. Kelly reappointed the following individuals:

Fran Hug, Topeka

Tathiana Woolery, Overbrook

August Bogina, Shawnee

Jim Rinner, Topeka

Lastly, Gov. Kelly appointed one person to the Board of Veterinary Examiners.

Officials with the Office of Gov. Kelly said the purpose of this board is to promote the health, safety and welfare by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine.

Gov. Kelly appointed Dr. Randy Norton, Utica, to the Board of Veterinary Examiners.

