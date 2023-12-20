Good Kids - Brothers spread holiday cheer as Santa & his elf

By David Oliver
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers in Washington County have captured the spirit of the season by what they’re doing to spread joy and care in their community.

Brett and Davis Becker have been dressing up as Santa and his elf, to spread Christmas cheer in Hanover.

For the last three years they have made appearances to raise money for local families with a loved one in the hospital. This year the boys are raising money for the family of Cami Friedrichs, a 20-month-old girl going through liver cancer treatments.

The boys have a final appearance Thursday December 21, at Citizens Bank of Hanover, where they will be dressed up and accepting donations for the Friedrichs family. They’ll be at the bank from 2pm-3pm.

