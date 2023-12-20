Former K-State safety commits to Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. (WIBW) - A big piece of Kansas State’s defense has headed west.

Savage announced he entered the transfer portal Dec. 11. Throughout two years in Manhattan, Savage recorded 115 tackles and 6 interceptions and one forced fumble. He also did not allow a touchdown this season.

BREAKING: Former Kansas State Safety Kobe Savage has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 205 S totaled 115 Tackles, 6 Interceptions, and 1 Forced Fumble in his 2 years with the Wildcatshttps://t.co/FS0cwT1uAG pic.twitter.com/11FGgCuLmo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.