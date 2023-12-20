Former K-State safety commits to Oregon
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EUGENE, ORE. (WIBW) - A big piece of Kansas State’s defense has headed west.
Savage announced he entered the transfer portal Dec. 11. Throughout two years in Manhattan, Savage recorded 115 tackles and 6 interceptions and one forced fumble. He also did not allow a touchdown this season.
BREAKING: Former Kansas State Safety Kobe Savage has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023
The 5’11 205 S totaled 115 Tackles, 6 Interceptions, and 1 Forced Fumble in his 2 years with the Wildcatshttps://t.co/FS0cwT1uAG pic.twitter.com/11FGgCuLmo
