Fidelity Bank wins Downtown Topeka window decorating contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A winner was announced Wednesday for Downtown Topeka’s annual window decorating contest.

Fidelity Bank won the honor for their display at 6th and Kansas. They also won $50, but say the true value goes beyond the prize.

“There’s a lot of beautiful windows in Downtown,” Fidelity Marketing Coordinator Irene haws said. “I will tell you, it brings the spirit of Christmas to Downtown Topeka. It’s just to bring a spirit of community and be part of something beyond ourselves, part of the greater Topeka community.”

This was the bank’s third year decorating its window.

