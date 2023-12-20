Fidelity Bank wins Downtown Topeka window decorating contest

Fidelity Bank won the honor for their display at 6th and Kansas.
Fidelity Bank won the honor for their display at 6th and Kansas.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A winner was announced Wednesday for Downtown Topeka’s annual window decorating contest.

Fidelity Bank won the honor for their display at 6th and Kansas. They also won $50, but say the true value goes beyond the prize.

“There’s a lot of beautiful windows in Downtown,” Fidelity Marketing Coordinator Irene haws said. “I will tell you, it brings the spirit of Christmas to Downtown Topeka. It’s just to bring a spirit of community and be part of something beyond ourselves, part of the greater Topeka community.”

This was the bank’s third year decorating its window.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

