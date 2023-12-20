Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - While few details have been made available, the FBI has confirmed that an ongoing investigation was recently launched in Clay Center.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to 13 NEWS that agents were present in Clay Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in connection to an ongoing investigation.

While Bureau officials could confirm agents’ presence, they said they could not release any further information about the incident.

Further information is expected at a later date.

