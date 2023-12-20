Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Harley Davidson dealership is planning to move elsewhere in Topeka.

Topeka’s Historic Harley-Davidson officials said in a news release that when they relocated the Harley-Davidson dealership to the former County building at 21st and Topeka in 1999, the thought of another move seemed improbable. In addition, when they created and established the Evel Knievel Museum, the thought of relocating to a different location didn’t cross their minds. In business, unforeseen circumstances arise, prompting changes.

Officials said one year ago, Harley-Davidson corporate approached the dealership in Topeka, introducing updated guidelines for both the exterior and interior to align with their standards.

Topeka Harley-Davidson officials indicated their historical dealership building posed significant challenges to adhere to the new guidelines outlined by Harley-Davidson corporate. Adding to the circumstances is the upcoming move, in the next year, of the Evel Knievel Museum to Las Vegas. This prompted them to contemplate the possibility of relocating the dealership.

Officials said during a conversation with Shawnee County, it was discovered that the County was seeking a building of their size to address a challenge they were facing. Their building already bears the name “Shawnee County” on the front as they are the original owner of the building. Adding to this, the County owns all the adjacent properties, such as the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Topeka Harley Davidson officials said their relocation is focused on properties on the west side of Topeka in the area of I-70, ensuring convenient accessibility for all their customers. The Historic Harley-Davidson team is excited about establishing a new dealership that will enable them to provide a higher level of service to their valued customers. They expect this transition to take place in late 2024, coordinating with their 75th anniversary of Patterson family ownership of the Harley-Davidson franchise in Topeka.

Topeka Harley Davidson officials noted they are equally excited from a community perspective regarding the prospective utilization of their soon-to-be former building by Shawnee County.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.