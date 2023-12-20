Emporia zoning changes heads to City Commission with no recommendation from planners

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia’s planning commission moved Newman Regional Health’s proposed zoning changes along without a recommendation.

Newman Regional proposed zoning changes amid plans by Stormont Vail to build a new facility in Emporia. The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission took the matter up again Tuesday, just a few weeks after holding a public hearing on the situation.

Some on the planning commission expressed belief the changes were more about commerce than zoning and motioned to deny the changes. That vote fell short, prompting them to vote for no recommendation either way as the proposal is sent to the full City Commission.

Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail Health recently agreed to mediated discussions about the planned facility.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Historic Harley-Davidson, 2047 SW Topeka Blvd.
Shawnee County considering purchase of Harley-Davidson building
A recent poll has found that when it comes to the Sunflower State’s business climate, leaders...
Poll finds Kansas businesses concerned about rising operations costs, taxes
TPAC gets $25,000 for youth scholarships
TPAC gets $25,000 for youth scholarships
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving