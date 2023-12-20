Emporia zoning changes heads to City Commission with no recommendation from planners

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia’s planning commission moved Newman Regional Health’s proposed zoning changes along without a recommendation.

Newman Regional proposed zoning changes amid plans by Stormont Vail to build a new facility in Emporia. The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission took the matter up again Tuesday, just a few weeks after holding a public hearing on the situation.

Some on the planning commission expressed belief the changes were more about commerce than zoning and motioned to deny the changes. That vote fell short, prompting them to vote for no recommendation either way as the proposal is sent to the full City Commission.

Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail Health recently agreed to mediated discussions about the planned facility.

