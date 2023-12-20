Election officials hold that images cannot be used in post-election audits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas election officials have released an opinion that holds that images of ballots cannot be used in audits, only true ballots can.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s Office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that it issued an opinion on procedures for post-election audits. It concludes that official paper ballots, rather than printed copies of images, are required to be used in audits conducted by election officials.

“Reasonable people may disagree on how audits should be conducted but the Legislature was quite clear in its language,” AG Kobach said. “The original paper ballots must be used.”

Officials noted that the opinion follows a Sept. 27 opinion that held that original paper ballots are required to be used in recounts too. It also follows Kobach’s Nov. 3 argument that defended the state’s absentee ballot signature verification requirement in the Kansas Supreme Court.

To read the full opinion, click HERE.

