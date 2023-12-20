Crews quickly extinguish overnight house fire before any injuries reported

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite challenges, crews were able to quickly extinguish an overnight fire in Lawrence before anyone was injured.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Tuesday night, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to an area of Locust St. in Lawrence with reports of a house fire.

Despite challenges, fire crews said the blaze was brought under control within an hour and has since been extinguished.

LDCFM noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, fire crews indicated that the family who lived in the home is being supported by the Red Cross.

