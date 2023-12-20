Crews quickly extinguish overnight house fire before any injuries reported

Crews respond to an overnight house fire on Locust St. on Dec. 19, 2023.
Crews respond to an overnight house fire on Locust St. on Dec. 19, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite challenges, crews were able to quickly extinguish an overnight fire in Lawrence before anyone was injured.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Tuesday night, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to an area of Locust St. in Lawrence with reports of a house fire.

Despite challenges, fire crews said the blaze was brought under control within an hour and has since been extinguished.

LDCFM noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, fire crews indicated that the family who lived in the home is being supported by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

