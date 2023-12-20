Briggs Auto in Manhattan gives back to those battling cancer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan car dealership put its best foot forward today to battle cancer.

Briggs Nissan donated more than $19,000 to the American Cancer Society. They sent $50 from each car sold in November to the collection. Briggs employees said they appreciate being part of something special.

”I had a really good friend that was taken from me with that so for me it hits hard just anything we can do to try and overcome that disease is good in my books.” said Kent Briggs, executive manager of Briggs Auto.

All the money raised will go towards research and other necessities for cancer.

