Bars, liquor stores warned to look out for fake IDs ahead of the holidays

Kansas ABC agents seize alcohol purchased with a fake ID during a recent enforcement campaign...
Kansas ABC agents seize alcohol purchased with a fake ID during a recent enforcement campaign in December 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Kansas have warned bars and liquor stores to be on the lookout for fake IDs ahead of the holidays.

Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control says that enforcement agents recently completed a detailed, analytical-driven operation that targeted fake IDs used by minors to buy liquor.

During the enforcement effort, Kansas ABC said various beverages were confiscated including beer, liquor and seltzers.

Kansas ABC noted that fake IDs are a rising issue in the industry, so it is important for all licensees to be aware and stay vigilant as they take steps to educate employees on what to look for.

State law holds that those caught selling alcohol to minors could have their liquor license revoked and face a hefty fine.

