Avian flu blamed for deaths of more than 1,000 snow geese at Cheyenne Bottoms

By Austin Morton and Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Testing revealed more than 1,000 migrating snow geese have died of avian influenza at wetlands in central Kansas. Wildlife officials want to bring awareness to protect other birds at Cheyenne Bottoms where dead geese line the shores of its pools.

While the avian flu impact raises alarm, compared with the overall population at the wetlands, the impacted snow goose population is a small portion.

“Here at the Bottoms, we’ve estimated about 1,200, maybe 1,500 at-most snow geese have died. And again, that’s a pretty low percentage of the actual number of birds we have on the property,” said Kansas Wildlife and Parks Manager Jason Wagner.

Wagner said about 4,00,000 snow geese are at the Bottoms and there are many more throughout the state of Kansas.

“It’s kind of scattered, any place with a large concentration of snow geese is kind of where we’ve been noticing the die-off,” he said.

Wagner emphasized that there are ways to protect other birds from avian flu.

“Don’t handle the sick ones, then don’t bring your hunting clothes to your flock. Change your clothes, especially your shoes, disinfect your tires before driving back to your flock, (and) don’t let your flock free range,” he advised.

Wagner said he expects the number of avian flu deaths at Cheyenne Bottoms to decrease as the migration season ends.

You can see a map showing the impact of avian influenza across Kansas here: https://www.agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/division-of-animal-health/animal-diseases/avian-influenza.

