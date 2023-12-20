Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
Fidelity Bank won the honor for their display at 6th and Kansas.
Fidelity Bank wins Downtown Topeka window decorating contest
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital