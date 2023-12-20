$8.3 million headed to Kansas communities to improve local roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $8.3 million is headed to various Kansas communities to improve local roadways in an effort to create a safer environment.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20, that 19 communities will be sent a total of $8.3 million to improve safety on local roads. This is the third round of recipients through the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program for 2023.

“Safer roads mean parents can commute to work faster, businesses can get goods to market at lower cost, and tourists can get out to explore Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “I applaud our local communities for seeking this funding to improve their local roads.”

Kelly noted that the SS4A program is structured so that the federal government covers 80% of the project costs and the local government covers up to 20%. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Match Pilot Program contributes to the local requirement as part or all of the match cost is covered.

Combined with the first two rounds of grant announcements, the Governor said 38 Kansas communities have submitted successful applications for a total of $14.8 million in federal funds, $3 million in state contributions and $743,000 in local match contributions.

While most recipients applied for Planning and Demonstration activities, Kelly said the City of Independence is one of 48 successful Implementation grants announced around the nation. Independence will receive about $1.3 million in federal funds to implement proven safety countermeasures recommended in a previously adopted safety action plan.

The Governor indicated that the state’s largest grant this round - $1.5 million - was awarded to the North Central Regional Planning Commission to build a regional safety action plan. Sizable grants were also received by the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization - $940,000 - to host supplemental planning and demonstration activities, and Gray Co. - $800,000 - to develop a new safety plan.

“Each time a step is taken to improve safety in a community, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “KDOT is happy to support safety-conscious investment decisions. State and local partnerships like this help us compete nationally for Federal funds and bring critical investments to Kansans.”

Administered by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, Kelly said the SS4A program is a $5 billion competitive grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It plans to emphasize responsible driving, safer road designs, appropriate speed limits and improved post-crash care, among other strategies.

Projects awarded this round include:

Lead Applicant Federal Funding Local Match KDOT Contribution Total Project Cost City of Emporia $240,000 $15,000 $45,000 $300,000 City of Eudora $100,000 $6,250 $18,750 $125,000 City of Independence $1,284,000 N/A $321,000 $1,605,000 City of Junction City $160,000 $20,000 $20,000 $200,000 City of Leawood $452,000 $56,500 $56,500 $565,000 City of Mission $160,000 $10,000 $30,000 $200,000 City of Overland Park $500,000 $62,500 $62,500 $625,000 City of Paola $120,000 $7,500 $22,500 $150,000 City of Prairie Village $80,000 $10,000 $10,000 $100,000 City of Spring Hill $200,000 $12,500 $37,500 $250,000 Finney County $240,000 $15,000 $45,000 $300,000 Geary County $160,000 $10,000 $30,000 $200,000 Gray County $800,000 N/A $200,000 $1,000,000 McPherson County $560,000 N/A $140,000 $700,000 North Central Regional Planning Commission $1,520,000 N/A $380,000 $1,900,000 Unincorporated Johnson County $240,000 $30,000 $30,000 $300,000 Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization $940,000 $58,750 $176,250 $1,175,000 Mid-America Regional Council $400,000 $70,750 $29,250 $500,000 St. Joseph Area Transportation Study Organization $160,000 $37,600 $2,400 $200,000 Total $8,316,000 $422,350 $1,676,650 $10,395,000

