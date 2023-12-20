$8.3 million headed to Kansas communities to improve local roadways

FILE
FILE(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $8.3 million is headed to various Kansas communities to improve local roadways in an effort to create a safer environment.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20, that 19 communities will be sent a total of $8.3 million to improve safety on local roads. This is the third round of recipients through the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program for 2023.

“Safer roads mean parents can commute to work faster, businesses can get goods to market at lower cost, and tourists can get out to explore Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “I applaud our local communities for seeking this funding to improve their local roads.”

Kelly noted that the SS4A program is structured so that the federal government covers 80% of the project costs and the local government covers up to 20%. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Match Pilot Program contributes to the local requirement as part or all of the match cost is covered.

Combined with the first two rounds of grant announcements, the Governor said 38 Kansas communities have submitted successful applications for a total of $14.8 million in federal funds, $3 million in state contributions and $743,000 in local match contributions.

While most recipients applied for Planning and Demonstration activities, Kelly said the City of Independence is one of 48 successful Implementation grants announced around the nation. Independence will receive about $1.3 million in federal funds to implement proven safety countermeasures recommended in a previously adopted safety action plan.

The Governor indicated that the state’s largest grant this round - $1.5 million - was awarded to the North Central Regional Planning Commission to build a regional safety action plan. Sizable grants were also received by the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization - $940,000 - to host supplemental planning and demonstration activities, and Gray Co. - $800,000 - to develop a new safety plan.

“Each time a step is taken to improve safety in a community, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “KDOT is happy to support safety-conscious investment decisions. State and local partnerships like this help us compete nationally for Federal funds and bring critical investments to Kansans.”

Administered by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, Kelly said the SS4A program is a $5 billion competitive grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It plans to emphasize responsible driving, safer road designs, appropriate speed limits and improved post-crash care, among other strategies.

Projects awarded this round include:

Lead ApplicantFederal FundingLocal MatchKDOT ContributionTotal Project Cost
City of Emporia$240,000$15,000$45,000$300,000
City of Eudora $100,000$6,250$18,750$125,000
City of Independence $1,284,000N/A$321,000$1,605,000
City of Junction City $160,000$20,000$20,000$200,000
City of Leawood $452,000$56,500$56,500$565,000
City of Mission $160,000$10,000$30,000$200,000
City of Overland Park $500,000$62,500 $62,500 $625,000
City of Paola$120,000$7,500$22,500 $150,000
City of Prairie Village $80,000 $10,000 $10,000 $100,000
City of Spring Hill $200,000 $12,500$37,500 $250,000
Finney County $240,000 $15,000 $45,000 $300,000
Geary County $160,000 $10,000 $30,000 $200,000
Gray County $800,000 N/A$200,000 $1,000,000
McPherson County $560,000 N/A$140,000 $700,000
North Central Regional Planning Commission $1,520,000N/A$380,000 $1,900,000
Unincorporated Johnson County $240,000 $30,000$30,000 $300,000
Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization $940,000$58,750 $176,250 $1,175,000
Mid-America Regional Council $400,000 $70,750 $29,250 $500,000
St. Joseph Area Transportation Study Organization $160,000 $37,600 $2,400$200,000
Total $8,316,000 $422,350 $1,676,650 $10,395,000

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving

Latest News

While it may not meet legal requirements for the back of Kansas vehicles, the company behind a...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
A truck driver from Marysville has been formally charged with second-degree murder following a...
Marysville truck driver charged with murder after 5-vehicle crash
Four teenagers are behind bars after a Topeka smoke shop was robbed while an employee was held...
4 teen robbers arrested after employee of Topeka smoke shop held at gunpoint
Crews respond to an overnight house fire on Locust St. on Dec. 19, 2023.
Crews quickly extinguish overnight house fire before any injuries reported