4 teen robbers arrested after employee of Topeka smoke shop held at gunpoint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four teenagers are behind bars after a Topeka smoke shop was robbed while an employee was held at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, law enforcement officials were called to Cloud Zero Smoke Shop at 2617 SW 21st St. with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an employee of the business who reported four suspects had threatened them at gunpoint as the store was robbed.

Investigators and patrol officers worked together to identify the four suspects as Addison J. Marks, 18, of Topeka, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they attempted to find the teens involved in the 2300 block of SW High Ave. As a result, all four were found and arrested. Marks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections while the other teens were booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon.

As of Wednesday, Marks remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set. Further information about the other three teenagers, including their identities, is not expected to be released.

WIBW records indicate that Marks was previously arrested in May following a burglary at One Stop at 3103 SE 6th Ave. He was also believed to have set an April fire.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

