4 teen robbers arrested after employee of Topeka smoke shop held at gunpoint

Addison Marks
Addison Marks(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four teenagers are behind bars after a Topeka smoke shop was robbed while an employee was held at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, law enforcement officials were called to Cloud Zero Smoke Shop at 2617 SW 21st St. with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an employee of the business who reported four suspects had threatened them at gunpoint as the store was robbed.

Investigators and patrol officers worked together to identify the four suspects as Addison J. Marks, 18, of Topeka, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they attempted to find the teens involved in the 2300 block of SW High Ave. As a result, all four were found and arrested. Marks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections while the other teens were booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon.

As of Wednesday, Marks remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set. Further information about the other three teenagers, including their identities, is not expected to be released.

WIBW records indicate that Marks was previously arrested in May following a burglary at One Stop at 3103 SE 6th Ave. He was also believed to have set an April fire.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
FILE
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

FILE
Teen driver to appear in court as one sent to hospital following Manhattan crash
Travis D. Edward
Marysville truck driver charged with murder after fatal 5-vehicle crash
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
Hayden Lynch (left) and Taylor Sperry (right).
Police search for teen girls who may have been picked up by third party in JC