$1.8 million headed to K-State for wild turkey research as populations decline

FILE
FILE(Georgia Department Of Natural Resources Division)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $1.8 million is headed to researchers at Kansas State University to better understand the habits of wild turkeys and why the population has declined in Kansas.

Kansas State University has announced that two of its biologists are set to lead a study to understand why wild turkey populations are on a decline in the Sunflower State.

K-State said David Haukos, associate professor of biology and leader of the Kansas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, along with Dan Sullins, assistant professor of biology and faculty member of the unit, were awarded more than $1.8 million to support their research.

The University noted that the primary funds of nearly $1.5 million came from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Haukos said he studies the effects of environmental and habitat changes on wildlife populations. He specializes in wetland ecology, avian population dynamics, migration ecology, waterfowl and natural resource policy. Meanwhile, Sullins studies spatial relationships among wildlife populations, environmental conditions and landscapes. He specializes in species distribution models, population demography and evaluation of nutritional landscapes.

According to K-State, the pair’s work will examine wild turkey populations and ecology in Kansas to inform state harvest and habitat management efforts. They will capture and mark Eastern and Rio Grande wild turkeys across the state’s public and private lands and place transmitters and leg bands on them to monitor movement. This will provide information about habitat use, nesting, reproduction and survival to create population models and support harvest and habitat management.

“Wild turkeys are economically and ecologically valuable game birds in Kansas, and not understanding what’s driving recent population declines is hindering management actions to reverse these declines,” said Haukos. “Our goal is to determine potential factors contributing to population declines and provide focused options for management of wild turkeys in Kansas.”

K-State noted that additional funds from its College of Arts and Sciences will support related investigations on topics such as roost tree viability and usage, food availability for breeding hends and poults, pesticide exposure and diseases among wild turkeys in Kansas and nearby states.

