Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County

Latest News

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Salute Our Heroes: Vann Vale moves from stage to pulpit at East Topeka church
Devin Neal, Jason Bean, and Rich Miller organize toy and coat drive for kids in need
Kansas football players organize toy and coat drive for holidays
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable