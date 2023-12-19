Wamego Police write 6 citations, make 39 stops during safety campaign

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign led to nearly 40 traffic stops and half a dozen total citations from the Wamego Police Department.

The Wamego Police Department announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that a seat belt check lane and overtime patrols aggressively targeted unrestrained drivers during its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

During the reporting period, Nov. 18 - 26, WPD said law enforcement officials wrote:

4 adult or teen safety belt citations

1 speeding citation

1 other citation or arrest

All in all, Police said they made 39 stops during the campaign.

“We do our best to make sure that you are as safe as you can be while on our roads,” said agency spokesperson Paul Schliffke. “Please buckle up, your family, friends and others are counting on you.”

While the campaign is over, WPD said it will remain vigilant in its enforcement efforts of Kansas traffic laws.

