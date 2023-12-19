Tuesday forecast: Warmer and windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs mainly in the mid 40s yesterday, high will be more in the upper 40s-low 50s today with windy conditions. The rest of the week including the holiday weekend will be even warmer especially with lows with rain chances increasing to end the week but especially for the holiday weekend.

Taking Action:

Hang on tight to the steering wheel today if you’re in a high profile vehicle with sustained winds out of the south 20-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph. This could also have an impact on your outdoor holiday decorations so make sure they are secured properly or brought inside. With rain chances toward the end of the week and weekend there remains specific details that will change but as of now the higher probability of more widespread rain will occur Saturday night through Christmas morning.



The big weather story the remainder of the week is going to be the unseasonably mild temperatures. In fact once we get above freezing this morning, most spots won’t get back below freezing until after the holiday weekend. Although it is possible north-central KS could be around 32° or even drop to as cold as 30° tonight. but that would be the exception. The other aspect of the forecast will be that all the precipitation is going to be rain through the next 8 days with a very low risk for any winter precipitation and even if by chance any winter precipitation does mix in it would be Monday night at the earliest and won’t accumulate.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds (latest models are indicating more clouds this morning with more sun this afternoon). Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

With highs in the mid 50s to even low 60s in some spots and lows in the 40s Thursday through the holiday weekend the only factor that would keep temperatures cooler during the day would be the rain.

Speaking of the rain there are two storm systems to monitor: The first one is the Thursday/Friday storm system where it would be more scattered and there will be several areas that would get little to even no rain. The 2nd storm system is the one that would bring more widespread rain to the area, Saturday night through at least Monday morning so keep that in mind if you miss out on the rain Thursday/Friday that you’ll get another chance of rain with the 2nd storm system. As of now the probability of rain is low but not impossible Monday for the Chiefs game so something to continue to monitor if you plan on heading out there. If not remember the game can be seen on WIBW-TV!

