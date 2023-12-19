Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family-owned Rose Muffler & Auto is set to close its doors after nearly 40 years after its patriarch passed away on Thanksgiving.

Theresa Rose, wife of Alan Rose who owned Rose Muffler & Auto Care at 1612 NW Topeka Blvd., tells 13 NEWS that after nearly four decades, the business is set to close.

Theresa said the decision came after Alan unexpectedly passed away on Thanksgiving. The family-owned business is set to close its doors to the public at the end of 2023.

“No one can run it like he did,” Theresa added.

The shop is set to host a reception to show appreciation to its customers and suppliers between 3 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.

According to Theresa, Alan worked for Cowan Muffler as he attended Jefferson West High School and purchased the business from Ken Cowan in 1985. The space transformed into Rose Muffler which has been a staple in the Capital City for the last 38 years.

The Parker-Price Funeral Home said in Alan’s obituary that he spent most of his life in Meriden, where he was born, and attended Wichita State University after he graduated from Jeff West.

“When you took your vehicle to Rose Muffler you may have started as a customer but would end up a lifelong friend,” Alan’s obituary read.

In addition to his successful business, the funeral home said Alan was passionate about children, the Bob Cutter Classic Golf Tournament, the Lake Perry Country Club and his “Alanisms.”

