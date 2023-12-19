Technical issue with statewide system halts Kansas licensing

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A technical issue with a statewide system has put a halt to all new driver’s and motor vehicle licenses in the Sunflower State.

Officials in Pottawatomie Co. announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that the Kansas Department of Revenue has reported ongoing technical issues with its system which has affected all Kansas counties.

Pottawatomie Co. noted that the Treasurer’s Office will not be able to process any motor vehicle or driver’s license transactions until the issue is resolved.

County residents have been urged to call the Treasurer’s Office at 785-457-3681 before they travel for new licenses.

