Senator Marshall awards service academy nominations to 38 applicants
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirty-eight applicants received service academy nominations from Senator Roger Marshall, M.D.
Officials with Senator Marshall said in 2023, 53 Kansas high school students participated in U.S. Senator Marshall’s Military Service Academy interviews, resulting in 38 applicants receiving nominations to at least one U.S. military service academy.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to nominate these young men and women to our nation’s esteemed military service academies,” Senator Marshall said. “As a veteran myself, I commend their commitment to leadership, service, and duty. Their willingness to serve their country is inspiring and represents the best of our next generation.”
Officials with Senator Marshall indicated this year’s interviews were conducted in November at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan. Applicants were interviewed by the following panelists: Scott Stuckey, Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, Junction City; Janet Nichols, Protocol Chief, First Infantry Division, Manhattan; Jeff Mitchell, Naval Academy graduate, Blue and Gold Officer at the Naval Academy, Lawrence; Lee Gilgour, Blue and Gold Officer at the Naval Academy, Kansas City; Brevin Irvin, West Point Graduate, Wichita Firefighter, Firehouse 20, Wichita; and Bonnie Molz and Tyler Mason, staff for Senator Marshall.
Officials with Senator Marshall noted the following students received nominations:
- Raj Fanaswala, Overland Park, West Point
- Kaitlyn Rambo, Topeka, West Point
- Roman Feydash, Olathe, Air Force
- Nash McDaniel, Wellsville, West Point
- Elliese Thurlby, Overland Park, Naval
- Riddick Goss, Salina, Naval
- Finan McManus, Overland Park, Naval
- Sarah Yan, Overland Park, West Point
- Peyton Custer, Cheney, Naval and Merchant Marine
- William Wood, Mission Hills, Naval
- Cristina Pena, McPherson, West Point and Naval
- Max Doerfler, Overland Park, West Point and Naval
- Jackson Tell, Lawrence, Air Force
- Zachary Osborne, Berryton, Naval
- Logan Wint, Valley Center, West Point and Naval
- Joshua Robison, Leawood, Naval
- Tatum Grimes, Olathe, West Point
- Aiden Lang, Sabetha, West Point, Naval and Merchant Marines
- Jack Graves, Leawood, West Point
- Bret Short, Wichita, West Point and Naval
- Robert Rasmussen, Overseas, Air Force and West Point
- Jack Kessler, Fairway, Air Force and West Point
- Ryan Thein, Manhattan, West Point
- David Allegri, Prairie Village, Naval
- Max Mitchell, Lawrence, Air Force, West Point and Merchant Marines
- Benjamin Thurmond, Overland Park, Naval
- Hannah Simmelink, Esbon, Air Force and Naval
- Aiden Howat, Olathe, Air Force and West Point
- Mark Buss, Enterprise, West Point and Naval
- Thomas Hapke, Kansas City, West Point
- Grace Coughlin, Olpe, Naval
- Henry Algya, Wichita, Naval
- Colleen McAlister, Prairie Village, Air Force
- Nicholas Westerhaus, Overland Park, Naval
- Olivia Lott, Overland Park, Air Force
- Riley Dwornicki, Wichita, Air Force and West Point
- Ethan Franz, Overland Park, Naval
- Sophia Gimino, Wichita, West Point
For background, officials with Senator Marshall said each year, he has the opportunity to nominate Kansas students for admission to at least one of the United States’ four elite military service academies, which include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Students admitted to the Academies receive a bachelor’s degree and are required to serve at least five years in active duty and three years as inactive duty following graduation.
Officials indicated all students nominated by Senator Marshall are further vetted and reviewed by Academy staff before receiving a final determination on acceptance.
Officials noted if you or a family member are interested in serving at a military academy, please complete an online application available on Senator Marshall’s website.
