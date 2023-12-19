Senator Marshall awards service academy nominations to 38 applicants

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirty-eight applicants received service academy nominations from Senator Roger Marshall, M.D.

Officials with Senator Marshall said in 2023, 53 Kansas high school students participated in U.S. Senator Marshall’s Military Service Academy interviews, resulting in 38 applicants receiving nominations to at least one U.S. military service academy.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to nominate these young men and women to our nation’s esteemed military service academies,” Senator Marshall said. “As a veteran myself, I commend their commitment to leadership, service, and duty. Their willingness to serve their country is inspiring and represents the best of our next generation.”

Officials with Senator Marshall indicated this year’s interviews were conducted in November at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan. Applicants were interviewed by the following panelists: Scott Stuckey, Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, Junction City; Janet Nichols, Protocol Chief, First Infantry Division, Manhattan; Jeff Mitchell, Naval Academy graduate, Blue and Gold Officer at the Naval Academy, Lawrence; Lee Gilgour, Blue and Gold Officer at the Naval Academy, Kansas City; Brevin Irvin, West Point Graduate, Wichita Firefighter, Firehouse 20, Wichita; and Bonnie Molz and Tyler Mason, staff for Senator Marshall.

Officials with Senator Marshall noted the following students received nominations:

Raj Fanaswala, Overland Park, West Point

Kaitlyn Rambo, Topeka, West Point

Roman Feydash, Olathe, Air Force

Nash McDaniel, Wellsville, West Point

Elliese Thurlby, Overland Park, Naval

Riddick Goss, Salina, Naval

Finan McManus, Overland Park, Naval

Sarah Yan, Overland Park, West Point

Peyton Custer, Cheney, Naval and Merchant Marine

William Wood, Mission Hills, Naval

Cristina Pena, McPherson, West Point and Naval

Max Doerfler, Overland Park, West Point and Naval

Jackson Tell, Lawrence, Air Force

Zachary Osborne, Berryton, Naval

Logan Wint, Valley Center, West Point and Naval

Joshua Robison, Leawood, Naval

Tatum Grimes, Olathe, West Point

Aiden Lang, Sabetha, West Point, Naval and Merchant Marines

Jack Graves, Leawood, West Point

Bret Short, Wichita, West Point and Naval

Robert Rasmussen, Overseas, Air Force and West Point

Jack Kessler, Fairway, Air Force and West Point

Ryan Thein, Manhattan, West Point

David Allegri, Prairie Village, Naval

Max Mitchell, Lawrence, Air Force, West Point and Merchant Marines

Benjamin Thurmond, Overland Park, Naval

Hannah Simmelink, Esbon, Air Force and Naval

Aiden Howat, Olathe, Air Force and West Point

Mark Buss, Enterprise, West Point and Naval

Thomas Hapke, Kansas City, West Point

Grace Coughlin, Olpe, Naval

Henry Algya, Wichita, Naval

Colleen McAlister, Prairie Village, Air Force

Nicholas Westerhaus, Overland Park, Naval

Olivia Lott, Overland Park, Air Force

Riley Dwornicki, Wichita, Air Force and West Point

Ethan Franz, Overland Park, Naval

Sophia Gimino, Wichita, West Point

For background, officials with Senator Marshall said each year, he has the opportunity to nominate Kansas students for admission to at least one of the United States’ four elite military service academies, which include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Students admitted to the Academies receive a bachelor’s degree and are required to serve at least five years in active duty and three years as inactive duty following graduation.

Officials indicated all students nominated by Senator Marshall are further vetted and reviewed by Academy staff before receiving a final determination on acceptance.

Officials noted if you or a family member are interested in serving at a military academy, please complete an online application available on Senator Marshall’s website.

