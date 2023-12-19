Salina family’s cardiac organization to register, map all AED locations in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family from Salina has created an organization that has now partnered with a statewide agency to register and map all AED locations in the Sunflower State.

The Cardiac Crusade, a registered charity, has announced a new partnership with the Kansas Board of EMS to find and register AED locations across the Sunflower State. The partnership’s goal is to save lives by providing life-saving systems and the general public instant access to AED locations in case of sudden cardiac arrest.

“Bystanders are the first and most integral piece of 911 response to cardiac arrest. Without their recognition and activation of the 911 system, there is no chance for survival,” said Joe House, Executive Director for the Kansas Board of EMS. “Sending someone to bring the closest AED and providing hands-only CPR is the key to potential survival until emergency responders arrive.”

Julie Coon, cofounder of Cardiac Crusade, is part of the 10% club of those who survive a sudden cardiac arrest. In 2018, she suffered a cardiac arrest near her home in Plano, Texas. Fortunately, bystanders quickly administered CPR and used an AED to restart her heart. Her near-death experience inspired her husband, Greg, to launch the organization.

“We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas to join us on this mission to save lives,” Coon noted. “Their partnership with us is indispensable. We encourage volunteers to join us to identify and register more AED locations throughout the state.”

Coon said she grew up in Salina and graduated from Central High School in 1985. Her father, Bob Ott, was also raised in Kansas and served in the Kansas House of Representatives between 1981 and 1987. He also owned several businesses in the Salina area and is now an advisor for the Cardiac Crusade.

The organization said it needs volunteer groups like Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis, Scouts BSA and student groups to register AED locations in their communities. To get started, volunteers and leaders can access “Get AED Locations on the Map in YOUR City - A Step by Step Guide” from the Cardiac Crusade website HERE.

Cardiac Crusade noted there are various ways that volunteers can help to register new AED locations:

Follow Cardiac Crusade on Facebook for upcoming events and notices.

Be a social media advocate and share the “ Stayin’ Alive” music video from the Cardiac Crusade’s homepage which captures real cardiac arrest saves using CPR and AEDs.

Identify and register AED locations on a smartphone browser at aed.new and fill out the name and address fields.

Become an AED location verifier so 911 operators can access those AEDs to direct bystanders to retrieve the closest life-saving equipment Training takes 20 minutes on the Cardiac Crusade website.

Add outdoor AED kiosks to public places in local communities with the Cardiac Crusade program.

Be a Cardiac Crusade Champion and lead a local army of volunteers.

The organization indicated that it is currently in Phase 1 of the project - registering AED locations and making them available to EMS and 911 systems. Phase 2 is set to get AED locations searchable natively on phones via Google and Apple Maps.

