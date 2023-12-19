Poll finds Kansas businesses concerned about rising operations costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that when it comes to the Sunflower State’s business climate, leaders are concerned that the rising cost of operations will take its toll.

The Kansas Chamber announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that its Annual Business Leaders Poll has been released. In 2023, concerns seem to lie with skyrocketing business costs.

“Each year the Kansas Chamber asks business leaders from across the state to name the most important issues they face. This year’s poll found taxes, workforce, inflation, and government mandates as the most important issues they face,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb.

Cobb said he hopes Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and state legislators keep this poll in mind during the 2024 legislative season. The Chamber commissions Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates each year to hold a scientific poll of 30 Kansas business leaders to analyze thoughts and concerns about the state’s business and political climates.

“When it comes to the profitability of a business, we found tax sensitivity is really trending up, with 70% now saying they pay too much in taxes – a ten percent increase from last year’s poll,” said CHS President Pat McFerron. “Managing health care costs, reducing energy costs, decreasing regulations and mandates, and limiting the growth of government are all issues for business profitability that are in double-digits. Ultimately, however, these are all dwarfed by concerns about taxation.”

The poll also found that 74% of Kansas business owners think it would help the state’s economy to lower taxes while 65% do not believe the state has the best business climate compared to others. Around 61% of respondents said it is more important to improve student performance than increase funds and 60% say a lack of soft skills is their greatest concern with the workforce.

“Hearing directly from Kansas business leaders is vital to the economic growth of our state. It provides the Kansas Chamber with a clear understanding of the challenges their companies face on a year-by-year basis. We use their input to help determine the issues and policies important to the state’s business community and then share those priorities through our legislative agenda,” said Cobb.

Cobb indicated that the Chamber will release a legislative agenda in January for the upcoming 2024 session.

The Chamber noted that CHS has conducted the business leaders poll since 2004. The participating businesses reflect company sizes and industry sectors that create the Kansas business community according to Dun and Bradstreet and are not necessarily members of the chamber.

To read the full business leaders poll, click HERE.

