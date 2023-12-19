Overland Park man charged with bank robbery in Prairie Village

An Overland Park man has been charged with bank robbery in Prairie Village, Kan.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man has been charged with bank robbery in Prairie Village, Kan.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, court documents stated that Cesar Serrano, 46, of Overland Park, is charged with one count of bank robbery. On Dec. 16, 2023, Serrano allegedly used a firearm to demand money from employees at Great Southern Bank in Prairie Village, Kan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials said the defendant is scheduled for his initial court appearance on Dec. 20, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials indicated the Prairie Village Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Overland Park Police Department are investigating the case.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan is prosecuting the case.

