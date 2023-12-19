One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken to a Wichita hospital after an elderly couple spent a frigid December night stranded in a rural Kansas field.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Dec. 16, it was notified by the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Office about an elderly couple who had gotten lost and possibly stuck.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ruth, 96, and Milton Blocker, 98, had both contacted a family member to tell them they were stuck in a field and were unsure of where they were. Reno Co. officials were able to use Blocker’s phone GPS to attempt to find where they were.

Law enforcement officials noted that initial pings found they were in western Greenwood Co. Deputies were sent to the area.

However, first responders indicated several other pings were then received that indicated the couple may have been in Butler Co. Those emergency crews were also contacted.

Finally, on Sunday, the Blocikers were found by a resident in Greenwood Co. Milton was taken to Wesley Hospital in Wichita with undisclosed injuries.

