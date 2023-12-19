Non-profit gives back with free diaper giveaway to ensure families have the necessities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you or anyone you know desperately needs diapers for their children, a Topeka non-profit is hosting a free diaper giveaway.

The Topeka Doula Project is hosting a free diaper giveaway at the SENT Topeka headquarters, located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Organizers will host the giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone who works during the day and couldn’t make it earlier in the morning.

According to Abriona Markham, executive director of the Topeka Doula Project, the need for diapers is critical now more than ever because the price of supplying enough diapers for one’s child is becoming too much to bear for families in need.

“Let’s say you just get a small pack,” said Markham. “That could run you maybe seven dollars to get just a regular plastic pack, but of course, that might only have about 20 to 45 in there depending on what size you need and 45 might also be a stretch. So, we look into the boxes and people are spending about $20-$35 on boxes of diapers. As of 2023, the diaper need is every one in two families, and so, somebody needs diapers and I think how can I make that as easily and as accessible as possible.”

As of 10:00 a.m., Markham estimates having about 500 diapers in each size available. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no questions asked.

Right now, they are offering one pack of diapers and wipes as long as supplies last. If you have more than one child, Markham says to grab enough diapers for however many kids you have.

The Topeka Doula Project is a non-profit that offers free doula services and support to teen mothers, incarcerated and reintegrating mothers, low-income mothers and their families, and immigrant families. As a non-profit, they operate with help from donations.

All the diapers supplied for the giveaway were given through generous community donations, so organizers are more than willing to accept diaper donations or monetary donations if you want to donate some diapers.

“Because we are a non-profit that means I don’t always have the funds to purchase lots and lots of diapers, so all these diapers come from donations, whether they are monetary donations or physical donations.”

The non-profit typically operates out of the community resource center at Stout Elementary School located at 2303 SW College Ave. if you are ever in need of assistance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.