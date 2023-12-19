New assessment to find path forward in fight against substance abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new statewide assessment is set to find the best way to move forward with the fight against substance abuse in Kansas.

The Sunflower Foundation says that it has chosen the University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research to host a year-long, comprehensive, statewide needs assessment for substance use disorder systems. The research will be used to guide future, long-term investments of the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board.

The Foundation noted that the board oversees the KFA Grant Program to provide money to eligible agencies, entities and organizations to deliver services in Kansas to prevent, reduce and treat substance abuse or addiction.

In 2023, organization officials indicated that more than $10 million was awarded for projects statewide. These funds were recovered by the Attorney General’s Office through legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies, distributors and other firms that have fueled the addiction crisis.

The Foundation said that as administrator for the grant program, it has been tasked with the coordinated completion of the needs assessment. One of the founding centers of the Achievement and Assessment Institute at KU, CPPR partners with agencies to improve the lives of children and families.

Through the partnership, organization officials said CPPR has been tasked with conducting a needs assessment to provide an in-depth look at the state’s systems across the lifespan and including all sectors from early childhood and prevention through treatment and long-term recovery.

Through the assessment, the Foundation said it hopes to gain a better understanding of statewide system needs and find where innovation is both needed and possible to reduce substance abuse and addiction.

“We are honored and humbled to be selected by Sunflower Foundation to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment in support of the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board and its long-term investments in prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and other strategies,” said CPPR Executive Director Jackie Counts. “Having seen the glaring signs of the opioid crisis through work helping children, youth, and families overcome systemic challenges, we are eager to partner with Sunflower Foundation to delve deeper into the devastating legacy and evolving fallout of the opioid epidemic.”

While previous assessments have provided a solid foundation of data, organization officials said a more complete, cross-systems analysis is needed. CPPR will look to engage stakeholders and the public in search of new, innovative strategies to reduce substance abuse and improve care.

“Looking across the lifespan at all sectors and systems is essential to provide a roadmap for the KFA board and our state as they work to create a more comprehensive, innovative and multi-pronged strategy for identifying transformative solutions to the substance use disorder crisis in Kansas,” said Billie Hall, president and CEO of Sunflower Foundation. “Sunflower Foundation is eager to provide the results of this needs assessment to the KFA board as it seeks to gain a more thorough understanding of the way connections across systems influence substance use disorders.”

The Foundation said it welcomes CPPR’s extensive experience in community empowerment to find and create systematic change and belives it aligns well with the gals of the needs assessment.

“At CPPR, we know that those closest to the problems are best positioned to generate solutions. We believe it is our job to listen to what communities want and need, then equip them with the best research and supports available to generate solutions and deliver services,” Counts said. “We are excited for the work ahead and the opportunity to help communities envision and realize a better tomorrow.”

The cohort expects work on the assessment to take at least one year to complete.

