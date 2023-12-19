Mild and cloudy leading up to Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another very warm day in the midst of a very warm month was recorded today, with temperatures expected to rise even more over the next several days.

Tuesday featured highs in the lower to middle 50s across NE Kansas, roughly ten degrees above our average high of 43. Strong southerly winds helped warm us up to this point, and will continue to warm us up as they blow through tonight and tomorrow afternoon.

Lows for Tuesday night should rest somewhere in the upper 30s, the first of many nights ahead where we will be above the freezing mark. Clouds will build in by the early morning hours, giving us a mostly cloudy, if not totally overcast Wednesday, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Southerly winds will continue at nearly the exact same strength - sustained winds at 10-15 miles per hour, with gusts approaching 30.

Every successive day this week will likely be cloudier than the next, culminating with a return of rain for Thursday night. From then until Christmas, the chances for rain should be at least 30 percent at any given point. What this will probably look like is isolated to scattered rain showers on and off, with continuous stretches of overcast skies/very little sunshine. Thunderstorms, or any other forms of severe weather are wholly improbable.

Even though these mild conditions won’t feature much sunshine, the dry time we expect from now until Thursday night will still provide great opportunity for outdoor activities/travelling without interference.

