Man injured early Tuesday after falling off motorized bike near downtown Topeka

A man was injured early Tuesday after he fell off the motorized bicycle he was riding in the...
A man was injured early Tuesday after he fell off the motorized bicycle he was riding in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue near downtown Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured early Tuesday after he fell off the motorized bicycle he was riding near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. near S.W. 6th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

The crash appeared to have occurred in the westbound lanes of the 900 block of S.W. 6th.

Police at the scene said the man was riding his motorized bike when he fell off it and that no other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash.

The man riding the bike was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance before being transported to a local hospital.

Police said the man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

