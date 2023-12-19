Local 5th graders give back to the community this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The children in Miss Adam’s fifth grade class took it upon themselves to ask what they could do to help the Ukrainian refugees in the Topeka community. The inspiration came from, nonother than, a book they read in Miss Adam’s class.

‘Home of the Brave,’ by Katherine Applegate was enough to turn the heads of students at Shawnee Heights Elementary School.

Haley Adam-Weddle, known by her students as Miss Adam, has had her students read this book year after year. Her class, this year, wanted to know more about their community and how they could be the change.

“I think reading the book and seeing what they have in their own lives versus what some of these people who have to leave everything and then come here with nothing have and what that might be like — it inspired them,” said Adam-Weddle.

They started to do some research and after learning about local organizations helping Ukrainian refugees, the kids knew exactly what they wanted to do.

They started collecting hundreds of donations ranging from blankets, cups, toys, books, and even gift cards.

“It was just a wonderful opportunity for our families to say, ‘Yes, how can we support our families here in Topeka?’ They came out, they showed up, they brought so many items — it was overwhelming and wonderful to see the support that our students we’re able to get from our families,” said Principal of SHES, Shawnie Hays.

Adam-Weddle said she is proud of her students and the wonderful individuals they are growing up to be.

“They’re at the age where they’re learning how to handle complex problems with any type of relationship,” said Adam-Weddle. “They’re trying to figure out how to handle different things. We talk a lot in my room about how you don’t necessarily know what everyone else in your life is going through. Just because you see them at school, you don’t know.”

Adam-Weddle said that she will be taking the all of the donations on Dec. 19 to Top City Promise who will then categorize, wrap, and distribute the gifts.

