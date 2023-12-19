Leads sought in string of Brown Co. vehicle burglaries

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Community members in Brown Co. have urged those with information about a string of burglaries to come forward.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that it needs the public’s help to uncover more information about a string of vehicle burglaries in early October.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received recent information that a Vision EBT card may have been stolen out of an unidentified blue Dodge Dakota pickup on Oct. 4.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
If you or anyone you know is in need of diapers, the Topeka Doula Project is hosting a free...
Non-profit gives back with free diaper giveaway to ensure families have the necessities
FILE
E. Topeka drivers warned of detour through construction zone
FILE
Poll finds Kansas businesses concerned about rising operations costs