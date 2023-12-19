Leads sought in string of Brown Co. vehicle burglaries

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Community members in Brown Co. have urged those with information about a string of burglaries to come forward.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that it needs the public’s help to uncover more information about a string of vehicle burglaries in early October.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received recent information that a Vision EBT card may have been stolen out of an unidentified blue Dodge Dakota pickup on Oct. 4.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.