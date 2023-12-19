Leadership Kansas Farm Bureau celebrates graduation

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Kansas Farm Bureau celebrated Class Nine graduation.

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) officials said nine members of the ninth class of Leadership KFB celebrated their graduation from the program earlier this month at KFB’s annual meeting in Manhattan, Kan.

KFB officials said the graduates include:

Jacob Brubaker, Rawlins County; Craig Dinkel, Ellsworth County; Kylee Geffert, Allen County; Leanna Hook, Rice County; Haley and Jason Nelson, Jewell County; Kylee Stout, Douglas County; Jake Wessel, Chase County; and Abby Wimer, Ellsworth County.

“Leadership KFB is one of the many ways we surface and grow the capability of our members across the state,” says Joe Newland, KFB president. “Our organization is built on grassroots policies proposed and adopted by farmers and ranchers willing to address problems head on.”

Kansas Farm Bureau officials indicated Leadership KFB is focused on creating influential thought leaders who choose to engage, create change and look for solutions in agriculture and their communities. Graduates took part in six sessions over the course of 2023 to learn about their personal leadership style, gain communication skills and engage with industry leaders across the state.

Kansas Farm Bureau officials noted to learn more about the program, click HERE.

