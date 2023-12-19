Lawrence Police search for missing 73-year-old not heard from in days

Jerry Adams
Jerry Adams(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Lawrence are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who has not been heard from in more than a week.

The Lawrence Police Department said on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that it needs the public’s help to find missing Jerry D. Adams, 73, of Lawrence. While he was reported missing on Tuesday, he has not been heard from since Monday, Dec. 11.

LKPD noted that Adams is believed to be driving a 2002 Chevrolet full-size van with Kansas tags 008-MFS. The van was last seen leaving Lawrence around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Police search for a van last seen driven by a missing man on Dec. 11, 2023.
Police search for a van last seen driven by a missing man on Dec. 11, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
Police search for a van last seen driven by a missing man on Dec. 11, 2023.
Police search for a van last seen driven by a missing man on Dec. 11, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)

Law enforcement officials said anyone with information about Adams or his location should call 911 immediately.

