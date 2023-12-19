KDOT honors employee for reaching 35 years of service with State of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation is honoring its State Highway Safety Analyst for reaching 35 years of service.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said Theresa Havenstein has achieved a career milestone and is celebrating 35 years of service to the state of Kansas. Havenstein is the State Highway Safety Analyst for KDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety.

KDOT officials indicated she started with KDOT in the District One office in Topeka in 1989 as an Office Assistant II. Havenstein later received promotions and went to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and then to the Kansas Department of Administration. She returned to KDOT in 1999 as a Secretary III in Transportation Planning. Havenstein then was selected as a Research Analyst I in 2004 where she served until the promotion to her current promotion in 2009.

KDOT officials said Havenstein’s primary responsibility is to research and gather information for all incoming data requests from the news media, consultants, internal staff, other state agencies and the general public. She also produces the yearly Kansas Crash Facts Book.

KDOT officials noted Havenstein and her husband, Michael, have two children, Kaylee and Christopher. They reside in Topeka.

