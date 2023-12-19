Kansas veterans invited to holiday luncheon to socialize, feel a sense of belonging

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One luncheon aims to give our Kansas veterans a chance to socialize with others and show appreciation for their service during the holiday season.

A veterans’ appreciation luncheon was held at the Kansas National Guard Museum and hosted by Lewis Toyota of Topeka. The idea was to offer veterans free food, learn about all the museum has to provide veterans and feel camaraderie with their fellow service members at a time that can be especially hard on many.

Troy Abel, the museum’s marketing director and Kansas National Guard Museum board member, understands how important it is to be thankful for our nation’s veterans and support them during difficult times and to any veteran suffering from PSTD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“Just the fact that they would raise their hand and say if it came down to it and they needed to lay their life down, they would,” said Abel. “We owe them tremendously, and a small token of a dinner like this and a place to just come out and socialize, I think, is just the least we can do.”

Abel spent nearly 30 years in the military.

“It is incredibly important,” said Abel. “I did 28 years in the military myself. I know no military member looks for it, but they always appreciate it. The big key is that there are so many of them that go through tough times, especially around the holiday, and to have something like this, a place to come out for a warm meal and just to visit a little bit and kind of feel a sense of belonging with some other folks, a little bit of camaraderie is really huge around this time of year and any time of year as far as that goes. I think that really kind of helps them feel a little more at ease and make them feel like everything is going to be okay.”

Steve Williams served during the Vietnam War and personally struggled after the war, so the idea of a one-holiday dinner for Kansas veterans might give them a sense of belonging.

“Being a Vietnam Vet, when I first came home, I really didn’t feel welcome, and after I got out of the military, I kind of went into hiding and just did my job. It has been so awesome for things to gradually get better, especially ‘Desert Storm’ guys coming home. They made us proud, and we began to start getting recognition. Something like this is just so nice to know that people care. You know, we got to care for our veterans. I think it is encouraging for the younger guys and girls to decide to become military people. Anybody that has been through trauma, the worst thing they can do is isolate [and] get away. This is the opposite. We are getting together. We are sharing. We are building one another up, encouraging one another, and that’s mainly what this is all about.”

The Flavor Wagon food truck provided the meal for the luncheon.

