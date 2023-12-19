Kansas Division of Emergency Management warns pet owners about holiday plants

Kansas Division of Emergency Management is warning pet owners about holiday plants.
Kansas Division of Emergency Management is warning pet owners about holiday plants.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas Division of Emergency Management is warning pet owners about holiday plants.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said in a post on social media that common holiday plants such as poinsettias, holly berries, mistletoes and pine needles can make animals sick.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials encourage pet owners to call their veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) at 888-426-4435 if they think their pet ingested a potentially poisonous substance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire

Latest News

The City of Topeka is parting ways with its Chief Financial Officer who was involved in a...
City of Topeka parts ways with Chief Financial Officer involved in domestic battery incident
Kansas Department of Transportation is honoring its State Highway Safety Analyst for reaching...
KDOT honors employee for reaching 35 years of service with State of Kansas
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is adopting a tobacco-free campus policy.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness adopts tobacco-free campus policy
FILE
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving