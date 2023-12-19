Kansas Division of Emergency Management warns pet owners about holiday plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas Division of Emergency Management is warning pet owners about holiday plants.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said in a post on social media that common holiday plants such as poinsettias, holly berries, mistletoes and pine needles can make animals sick.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials encourage pet owners to call their veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) at 888-426-4435 if they think their pet ingested a potentially poisonous substance.

