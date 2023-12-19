Kansans warned of rise in pet scams closer to the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to think twice about where they get their new pets from around the holidays as they may be part of a scam.

The Better Business Bureau says those in search of a new family pet ahead of the holidays are not alone. The demand for animal adoptions tends to rise closer to the holidays, however, so does the prevalence of scams.

The BBB noted that various scams exploit online animal adoption platforms - some of which may not even be legitimate. As Americans turn to the internet to find new pets, experts say around 80% of sponsored advertisements may be fraudulent.

Like many frauds, the Bureau indicated this one has adapted and evolved over the years. The early versions involved posts to a simple classified ad that offered a free pet with various explanations. While there was no charge for the animal itself, the scammer insisted the potential buyer pay for transportation and other costs associated with getting the new pet to the owners.

More recently, the BBB said these frauds involve the sale of animals at low prices - usually well below the charges of actual breeders. Similarly, later requests ask for more money for shipping and other expenses that supposedly go to third parties.

To avoid these scams the Bureau gave the following tips:

Do research. Only buy from a reputable dealer. BBB Business Profiles detail complaints and customer reviews.

Do not buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that is not possible, request a live video call to view the animal, meet the breeder and evaluate the facility.

Conduct a reverse image search of the photo of the pet in consideration. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it is likely a fake. Customers can also search for distinctive text from ads or testimonials to see if the seller copied it from another website.

Avoid wiring money or using a cash app or gift card. These payment methods offer no way to get money back if the customer is the victim of fraud.

Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed in consideration. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, it could be a fake offer.

Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter. Many shelters need fosters to help relieve animal stress and reduce overcrowding.

For more information on puppy scams, click HERE.

